2 earthquakes strike Maharashtra's Palghar within minutes

The entire region has been experiencing tremors routinely since November 2018, with most of them centred around Dudhalwadi village.

MUMBAI: Two earthquakes struck Maharashtra's Palghar district within minutes in the early hours of Thursday.

The first quake with a magnitude of 3.8 on the Richter scale hit the region at 1:03 am. The quake had a latitude of 20.0°N and longitude of 72.9°E  and depth of 10 kilometers.

The second quake, with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale, came minutes later at 1:15 am. This quake too had a latitude of 20.0°N and longitude of 72.9°E  and depth of 10 kilometers.

The entire region has been experiencing tremors routinely since November 2018, with most of them centred around Dudhalwadi village.

The district administration has conducted several awareness programmes in some villages informing about the precautionary measures to be taken during such emergencies.

 

EarthquakePalghar
