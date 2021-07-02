2 Enforcement Directorate officials arrested by CBI for bribery in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Two Enforcement Directorate officials of the agency's Ahmedabad zonal office in Gujarat were arrested by the Anti Corruption Wing of the CBI for alleged bribery, an official said on Friday.

A CBI official said Deputy Director P K Singh and Assistant Director Bhuvnesh Kumar of ED's Ahmedabad zonal office were held while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a trader.

"They had demanded Rs 75 lakh and then brought the amount down to Rs 5 lakh. They were nabbed while accepting cash," he said.

