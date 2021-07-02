हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Enforcement Directorate

2 Enforcement Directorate officials arrested by CBI for bribery in Gujarat

Two Enforcement Directorate officials of the agency's Ahmedabad zonal office in Gujarat were arrested by the Anti Corruption Wing of the CBI for alleged bribery, an official said on Friday.

2 Enforcement Directorate officials arrested by CBI for bribery in Gujarat
File Photo

Ahmedabad: Two Enforcement Directorate officials of the agency's Ahmedabad zonal office in Gujarat were arrested by the Anti Corruption Wing of the CBI for alleged bribery, an official said on Friday.

A CBI official said Deputy Director P K Singh and Assistant Director Bhuvnesh Kumar of ED's Ahmedabad zonal office were held while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a trader.

"They had demanded Rs 75 lakh and then brought the amount down to Rs 5 lakh. They were nabbed while accepting cash," he said. 

Tags:
Enforcement DirectorateCBIGujaratAhmedabadCBI bribery
