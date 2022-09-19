2 hybrid terrorists arrested in Anantnag, arms and ammunition recovered: Police

Two hybrid terrorists, associated with Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind terror outfit, were arrested from South Kashmir's Anantnag district. The police, along with the Army, established a Joint naka at Waghama-Opzan Road for the operation. During the checking, the joint party arrested two Hybrid terrorists.

The arrested terrorists have been identified as Tanveer Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Waghama Bijbehara; and Tufail Ahmad Dar, a resident of Midora Tral. During search, two pistols, along with 02 magazines and 15 rounds, were recovered from their possession, he said.

Jammu Kashmir police, with other security forces, have also managed to arrest 72 active terrorists (mostly hybrid) this year. The security forces have also managed to eliminate 151 terrorists till now.