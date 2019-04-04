हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Air Force

2 IAF personnel killed, 2 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora

Two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel were killed and two others got injuries in a road accident on Thursday in Awantipora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

New Delhi: Two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel were killed and two others got injuries in a road accident on Thursday in Awantipora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Police said that two IAF officers were killed and two other officers injured in a road accident in Malangpora village of Pulwama district outside the IAF base in Awantipora.

"The identity of the officers killed and injured in this accident is being ascertained," police said. ANI reported that the IAF will soon conduct an inquiry into the accident.

IANS reported that one among the killed IAF officers was a Squadron Leader. The two deceased IAF official have been identified as Squadron Leader Rakesh Pandey and Corporal Ajay Kumar, ANI reported.

The two injured including an officer and an airman are receiving treatment at hospital.

More details are awaited.

