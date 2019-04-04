2 IAF personnel killed, 2 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora

New Delhi: Two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel were killed and two others got injuries in a road accident on Thursday in Awantipora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Two Indian Air Force personnel were killed in an accident at Awantipora in south Kashmir earlier today. IAF has an operational base in Awantipora. The Air Force will conduct an inquiry. pic.twitter.com/4iEoseXOpl — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2019

Police said that two IAF officers were killed and two other officers injured in a road accident in Malangpora village of Pulwama district outside the IAF base in Awantipora.

"The identity of the officers killed and injured in this accident is being ascertained," police said. ANI reported that the IAF will soon conduct an inquiry into the accident.

IANS reported that one among the killed IAF officers was a Squadron Leader. The two deceased IAF official have been identified as Squadron Leader Rakesh Pandey and Corporal Ajay Kumar, ANI reported.

#UPDATE: The two Indian Air Force personnel, killed in the accident, have been identified as Squadron Leader Rakesh Pandey and Corporal Ajay Kumar. Two other personnel including an officer and an airman are also injured and receiving treatment at hospital. https://t.co/e5YrW76sJi — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2019

The two injured including an officer and an airman are receiving treatment at hospital.

More details are awaited.