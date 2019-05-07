2 labourers dead, 3 hospitalised after entering septic tank in Delhi

New Delhi: Two labourers died and three others are undergoing treatment after they entered a septic tank at a house in northwest Delhi on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred at Prem Nagar area of Rohini in the afternoon. Five labourers fell unconscious after they entered the septic tank of an old house that was under renovation, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) SD Mishra.

The five were rushed to the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, where two of them have been declared dead and the rest are undergoing treatment, the DCP said.

The deceased have been identified as Deepak (30) and Ganesh (35), residents of Prem Nagar. A case will be registered and action will be taken as per law, the officer said.

It is also being ascertained whether the labourers were wearing safety gears, the officer added.