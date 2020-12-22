हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Lashkar-e-Toiba

2 Lashkar terrorists surrender in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam; pistols, ammo seized

The families of the holed up terrorists appealed to them to lay down their weapons and surrender. The two local terrorists belonging to the Lashkar-e-Toiba surrendered before the police and security forces.

2 Lashkar terrorists surrender in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Kulgam; pistols, ammo seized
ANI photo

KULGAM: Two local terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group surrendered on appeal to families during an encounter with security forces at Tongdounu in Kulgam district of south Kashmir. 

Police said the encounter in Tongdounu took place on the basis of a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area. The area was cordoned off and an operation was started.

While the operations were underway, families of the holed-up terrorists appealed to them to lay down their weapons and surrender. The two local terrorists belonging to the Lashkar-e-Toiba surrendered before the police and security forces.

Arms and ammunition, including two pistols, and some incriminating documents were recovered from them.

"During the encounter between terrorists and police/security forces at Tongdounu, Kulgam, two local terrorists of LeT surrendered on appeal of families. Incriminating materials including two pistols and ammunition recovered," the police added.

