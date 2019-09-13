2 police officers suspended for thrashing man over alleged traffic violation

Siddharthnagar: Two Uttar Pradesh Police personnel were suspended on Friday for thrashing a man in Siddharthnagar district over an alleged traffic violation.
The Superintendent of Police, Dharamvir Singh, suspended the personnel soon after a video of the thrashing incident went viral on social media, according to a release issued by the police PRO cell.
The two police personnel have been identified as Sub-Inspector Devendra Mishra and chief constable Mahendra Prasad, stationed at Sakarpar police post of Kesraha police station here.
In the video, they were seen slapping and hurling abuses at a bike driver while a child with him looked on. The terrified child stood near the bike as the two dragged the man on the road while kicking and slapping him brutally.