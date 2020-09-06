2 rescued, 5 feared trapped as building collapses in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Coimbatore: Two persons have been rescued while five others remain trapped after a building collapsed in Tamil Nadu's Chetty Street area of Coimbatore following incessant rainfall on Sunday (September 6, 2020).

Two persons have been rescued so far. The rescue team from the Fire Services department said five persons, including a baby, are reportedly trapped under the debris, officials told ANI.

District Collector K Rajamani has reached the spot and is monitoring the operation.

Police said ambulances and medical teams have been kept on standby.

The administration has launched an operation to rescue them, police said.

(This is a developing story, further details awaited)