2 terrorists killed in gunbattle in Guddar area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

Srinagar: At least two terrorists were killed during an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (April 26). The identities of the slain terrorists are currently being ascertained.

According to the police, terrorists opened fire at a joint team of Army's 9 Rashtriya Rifles (Rajputana Rifles), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Kulgam police, leading to a retaliation from the forces. Earlier, the police said that at least two-three terrorists were believed to be trapped in the area.

The area has been cordoned off and further details are awaited.

This is the third encounter since April 24 in south Kashmir.

The development comes a day after two terrorists were killed by security forces at Goripora village of Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

On April 24 evening, two terrorists were killed by the forces and a policeman abducted by them was rescued in Anantnag South Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, field intelligence units of the Army coupled with inputs comprising HUMINT (human intelligence) and TECHINT (technical intelligence) indicated that around 300 terrorists are reported to be waiting across the Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to sneak into Kashmir Valley.

As many as 16 launch pads along the LoC had been activated in the recent weeks by the Pakistan Army and its external snooping agency ISI which included those located in difficult terrains like Nowshera and Chhamb from where the terrorists are known to enter the Gulmarg area of north Kashmir.

The launch pads like Dumail, Sardari and Dhakki, which are normally activated in late summer, had also witnessed the presence of terror groups this time, an Army officials told PTI.