NEW DELHI: In a surprising and dramatic turn of events, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud was taken aback on Friday as two whiskey bottles were prominently displayed during the hearing of a trademark violation dispute between two liquor companies.

What Was The Matter?

The three-judge bench, led by CJI Chandrachud, was actively engaged in hearing an appeal challenging the Madhya Pradesh High Court's decision, which rejected the appeal of Pernod Ricard's, a liquor company. The appeal aimed to restrain Indore-based JK Enterprises from manufacturing alcoholic beverages under the brand name 'London Pride.'

As the legal proceedings commenced, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi made an unusual request to introduce alcohol into the court for demonstration purposes. After receiving approval, Rohatgi brought in two whiskey bottles, initiating a unique discussion during the ongoing legal arguments.

The unexpected display of whiskey bottles amused Chief Justice Chandrachud, who, along with Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra, shared a moment of laughter and asked, "Have you brought bottles with you?"

Responding to the curious inquiry, Rohatgi clarified that he intended to demonstrate equality between the two whiskey bottles and proceeded to elaborate on how the trademark violation had transpired in this particular case.

Insight Into The Trade Dress Issue

In response to Rohatgi's explanation, the Chief Justice remarked, "The issue here is about the trade dress. In one of my decisions in Bombay, this aspect was considered, which included the size of the bottle."

Following this exchange, the bench took a significant step by issuing a notice, putting a stay on the Madhya Pradesh High Court's order. A detailed hearing was scheduled two weeks later to delve into the intricacies of the case. Post-notice issuance, Rohatgi sought permission from the CJI to retain the whiskey bottles, to which the Chief Justice, with a smile, replied, "Yes, please."