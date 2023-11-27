20 Killed In Lightning Strikes Amid Unseasonal Rains In Gujarat; Amit Shah Expresses Grief

Ahmedabad: A devastating toll of twenty lives has been reported due to lightning strikes across different regions of Gujarat amid unexpected and widespread rainfall on Monday, according to reports. An official from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) confirmed a total of 20 rain-related fatalities scattered across Gujarat. The casualties were attributed to lightning strikes during the unseasonal rainfall that battered the state on Sunday.

According to SEOC, the affected districts included Dahod, Bharuch, Tapi, Ahmedabad, Amreli, Banaskantha, Botad, Kheda, Mehsana, Panchmahal, Sabarkantha, Surat, Surendranagar, and Devbhumi Dwarka.

Expressing grief, Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended condolences for the lives lost due to adverse weather conditions and lightning strikes in various cities of Gujarat on Sunday. He emphasized the ongoing relief work conducted by the local administration.

In a statement issued on Sunday night, Union Minister Amit Shah expressed deep sorrow, saying, "I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of many people due to bad weather and lightning in various cities of Gujarat. I express my deepest condolences for the irreparable loss to those who lost their loved ones in this tragedy. The local administration is engaged in relief work, praying for the speedy recovery of the injured."

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) anticipates a reduction in rain activity on Monday. SEOC data revealed that 234 out of 252 talukas in Gujarat experienced rainfall on Sunday, with several districts recording significant rainfall of 50-117 mm in 16 hours, disrupting normal life and causing crop damage.

Hailstorms in Rajkot and disruptions in the ceramic industry of Morbi district added to the challenges. IMD's Ahmedabad centre director, Manorama Mohanty, assured that the rains would subside on Monday, focusing on some parts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra districts.

The rainfall's origin, a cyclonic circulation over the northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Saurashtra and Kutch regions was highlighted in the IMD bulletin.