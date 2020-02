Baghpat: In a major accident 16 cars were involved in a multiple car collision on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway today (February 9).

More than 20 people have reportedly been injured in the car pile at the Uttar Pradesh-Haryana border.

The injured have been taken to Sonipat in Haryana for medical care. The accident occurred due to dense fog in the area.

The vehicles involved in the accident were cars, trucks, and pick-up trucks.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)