Bihar

20 people killed in lightning strikes in 5 districts of Bihar; CM Nitish Kumar announces ex-gratia

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the deaths and announced Rs 4 lakh as ex-gratia for the next of kin of each of the deceased.

Patna: Twenty people were killed after being struck by lightning in five districts of Bihar on Saturday (July 4, 2020), said officials.

Out of the 20 casualties, nine were reported from Bhojpur district, five from Saran district, three from Kaimur district, two from Patna and one death was reported in Buxar as per the state disaster management department said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the deaths and announced Rs 4 lakh as ex-gratia for the next of kin of each of the deceased.

The Bihar Chief Minister has also urged the people of the state to remain alert and vigilant and stay indoors and has asked people to follow advisories issued by the Disaster Management Department to stay safe.

Meanwhile, around 130 people have died due to lightning strikes in the state after the earlier arrival of monsoon in the state.

BiharBihar lightiningNitish KumarBihar lightining deaths
