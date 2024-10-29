20-Year-Old Noida Man Arrested For Death Threat To Salman Khan, NCP Leader Zeeshan Siddique

A 20-year-old man has been arrested from Noida for allegedly making threat calls to actor Salman Khan and Zeeshan Siddiqui, son of murdered politician Baba Siddiqui, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the Mumbai Police, the call, was received at Siddiqui's public relations office in Bandra East, reportedly contained threats against both Siddiqui, along with demands for money.

"The threatening call came on Friday evening. The person on the phone had threatened to kill Zeeshan Siddiqui and actor Salman Khan and has demanded money," police said.

The Mumbai Police registered against unknown people in Nirmalnagar Police Station on the basis of the complaint given by the employee of Zeeshan Siddiqui's office.

Zeeshan has been announced as the NCP candidate for the Bandra East constituency, where he won in the 2019 elections, defeating Shiv Sena's Vishwanath Mahadeshwar. He is contesting against Varun Sardesai of Shiv Sena (UBT).

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader, was shot dead on October 12 by three assailants near the office of his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique, in the Nirmal Nagar area of Mumbai.

The gang led by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has claimed responsibility for the killing. So far, Mumbai Police has made 15 arrests in connection with the case.

On October 26, nine accused in the murder Baba Siddique were presented before the Esplanade Court in Mumbai after their police custody ended.

The court extended the custody of five accused - Nitin Sapre, Ram Kanojiya, Sambhaji Pardhi, Chetan Pardhi, and Pradeep Thombre - till November 4.Another accused, Harish Nishad, was remanded to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch till October 28, while accused shooters Gurmail Singh, Dharmaraj Kashyap, and Pravin Lonkar were sent to judicial custody.

The court also sent Sujit Singh, arrested on Friday, to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch.Singh was arrested by Mumbai Police from Punjab's Ludhiana, following secret information. He was initially taken to Jamalpur police station before being brought to Mumbai. Sujit, a Mumbai resident, had travelled to Ludhiana to visit his in-laws.