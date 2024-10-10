Advertisement
DELHI COCAINE SEIZURE

200 Kilograms Of Cocaine Worth ₹2,000 Cr From Seized From West Delhi, 2nd Big Haul In A Week

Delhi Police seized 200 kilograms of cocaine valued at approximately ₹2,000 crore in west Delhi, an official reported on Thursday evening.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2024, 08:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In its second major drug bust this week, Delhi Police seixed 200 kilograms of cocaine valued at ₹2,000 crore from west Delhi. This seizure is believed to be connected to the earlier recovery of 562 kilograms of drugs worth over ₹5,000 crore from southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur. A raid is currently underway in west Delhi's Ramesh Nagar area. More details awaited.

