200 Kilograms Of Cocaine Worth ₹2,000 Cr From Seized From West Delhi, 2nd Big Haul In A Week
Delhi Police seized 200 kilograms of cocaine valued at approximately ₹2,000 crore in west Delhi, an official reported on Thursday evening.
In its second major drug bust this week, Delhi Police seixed 200 kilograms of cocaine valued at ₹2,000 crore from west Delhi. This seizure is believed to be connected to the earlier recovery of 562 kilograms of drugs worth over ₹5,000 crore from southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur. A raid is currently underway in west Delhi's Ramesh Nagar area. More details awaited.
