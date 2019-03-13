'200' terrorists were killed in IAF airstrikes, admits Pakistan military personnel in viral video

NEW DELHI: Even as Pakistan continues to deny any casualties in air strikes led by Indian Air Force on terror camps on its soil, a new video has surfaced which seems to state otherwise.

The video, which went viral on social media, shows a man in uniform – seemingly a member of the Pakistan Army – admitting that more that “200 militants” were killed in the Indian strikes. In the wee hours of February 26, IAF carried out massive anti-terror operations, dropping 1000-kg bombs on camps of dreaded terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad in Balakot in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The video was shared by Senge Hasnan Sering, a US-based activist from Gilgit, on Twitter.

"Pakistan military officer admits to "martyrdom" of more than 200 militants during Indian strike on Balakot. Calls the terrorists Mujahid who receive special favors/ sustenance from Allah as they fight to support PAK government [against enemies]. Vows to support families" — Senge Hasnan Sering (@SengeHSering) March 13, 2019

PLEASE NOTE: Zee News cannot independently verify the claims made in the video.

The man in uniform is seen comforting little children and a group of villagers, telling them “those who support and stand for the rule are Jihad.” He adds that such a status is only received by a handful messengers of Allah. “Yesterday 200 people went up, matrydom was written in their fate," he says.

Both local and international media have been stopped from inspecting the site and assess the damages.

“I'm not sure how authentic this video is but Pakistan is definitely hiding something very important that has happened in Balakot,” Sering tells ANI.

“Pakistan continues to claim that the strike happened and it damaged the forest area and some farmland. But then there's no reason for Pakistan to cordon off the area for such a long time and not allow the international media to have an independent opinion on the situation there,” he adds.

Following the IAF strikes, Masood Azhar-led Jaish-e-Mohammed confirmed the strikes did take place at a site of madrassa but there were no casualties.

Eleven days after the ghastly Pulwama terror attack by a JeM suicide bomber which killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, the IAF launched a pre-dawn “pre-emptive non-military strike” targetting the terror camps. A large number of terrorists and top commanders were killed in the attack, the centre said in a press brief.

