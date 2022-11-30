topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
2002 GUJARAT RIOTS

2002 Gujarat riots: SC to consider listing Bilkis Bano's plea against early release of 11 rape, murder convicts

Godhra riot rape victim Bilkis Bano on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court against the premature release of 11 men who had gang-raped her and murdered her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 04:08 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

2002 Gujarat riots: SC to consider listing Bilkis Bano's plea against early release of 11 rape, murder convicts

New Delhi: Bilkis Bano on Wednesday challenged the remission of sentence and release of convicts in the 2002 rape and murder case filing a plea before the Supreme Court. The top court said it will consider listing the matter for hearing. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha took note of the submissions of lawyer Shobha Gupta that the victim herself has challenged the grant of remission and release of the convicts, and the matter be listed for hearing. She said that Justice Ajay Rastogi, who was part of the bench which had heard other similar pleas against the remission, was now part of a Constitution Bench hearing. "The review has to be heard first. Let it come before Justice Rastogi,? the CJI said. When the counsel for Bano said let the matter be heard in open court, the bench said, "Only the court concerned can decide that." The CJI said that he would take a call on the issue in the evening.

Earlier, a bench of justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar had said that it would hear a fresh plea moved by a women's organisation, National Federation of Indian Women, challenging the remission of sentence and the release of convicts in the case.

Also Read: 'Nobody will stay in power forever': Asaduddin Owaisi slams Amit Shah over his 'rioters taught lesson' remark

The gang-rape case also involves the killing of seven of Bano's family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots. Bano was gang-raped while fleeing the riots that broke out after the Godhra train burning incident.

Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven of her family who were killed.
The 11 men convicted in the case walked out of the Godhra sub-jail on August 15 after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy. They had completed more than 15 years in jail.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Anti-national 'propaganda' exposed on the pretext of Kashmir files
DNA Video
DNA : How did Morbi become Mini India?
DNA Video
DNA: When American writer, Louisa May Alcott was born in 1832
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of Congress's 'anti-Modi statements'
DNA Video
DNA: Ahmedabad to host Olympics?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Magic show' on Railway Ticket Counter
DNA Video
DNA: When 2 NSG commandos were martyred in 2008 Mumbai terror attack
DNA Video
DNA: Woman, son held for killing husband
DNA Video
DNA: Japan team cleans up dressing room at FIFA World Cup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Mass uprising' in in China against Xi Jinping