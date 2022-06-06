New Delhi: Waliullah Khan who was found guilty in the 2006 Varanasi serial blasts case was sentenced to death penalty and life imprisonment on Monday (June 6) as per ANI. The accused was convicted in the Varanasi bomb blast case in which over 18 people were killed and over 100 injured. On March 7, 2006, Varanasi was shook by twin blasts first at the Sankat Mochantemple and then at the Varanasi Cantonment railway station within a span of 15 minutes.

According to reports, the first blast occurred at the Sankat Mochan temple near the Banaras Hindu University around 6.15pm. Waliullah was arrested soon after the blasts in UP's Prayagraj. However, the trial for his case took place in Ghaziabad as lawyers in Varanasi refused to represent him in court.

Uttar Pradesh | 2006 Varanasi serial blasts convicted terrorist Waliullah Khan sentenced to death penalty & life imprisonment. — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 6, 2022

Waliullah was labeled as the prime accused in the case and was charged with several charges such as attempt to murder, and voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons and was booked under the provisions of the Explosives Act.

The case also involved other accused. Three of the accused in the serial bomb blast case remain unfound. The fourth accused died during a police crackdown.

