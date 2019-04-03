2016 JNU sedition case: Delhi govt seeks month's time to grant sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday sought before a court here a month's time to decide whether to grant sanction to prosecute former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the 2016 JNU sedition case.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat directed the AAP government to file a "proper reply", citing a definite time-frame.

DCP of Special Cell of Delhi Police, Pramod Kushwaha, had earlier told the court that the agency has already sent a request to the Delhi government seeking sanction and added that sanction was an administrative action and the charge sheet can be filed without that.

The Delhi Police had earlier told the court that authorities were yet to give requisite sanctions to prosecute Kumar and others in the case, and it would take two to three months to procure sanctions.

On January 14, police had filed a charge sheet in the court against Kumar and others, saying he was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised in the JNU campus during an event on February 9, 2016.