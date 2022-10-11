New Delhi: In the 2020 Palghar mob lynching case of 2 Sadhus and their driver, the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra has allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct a probe on the incident. The Maharashtra government told the Supreme Court that it has no problem if the case is handed over to the CBI. Earlier, the state government which was led by Uddhav Thackeray claimed that the state forces had completed the investigation into the matter and the guilty were punished.

On April 16, 2020, two sadhus - Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri, 70, and Sushilgiri Maharaj, 35, and their driver Nilesh Telgade, 30 were travelling to attend a funeral of their Guru Shri Mahant Ramgiri in Surat.

Along the way, they were stopped by a forest department official at night. When they were talking to the official, a group of angry villagers mistook them for child abductors and organ harvesters and attacked them with sticks.

The police who tried to intervene were also beaten by the villagers resulting in injuries of 4 policemen and a senior police officer.