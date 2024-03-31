2024 Polls: TMC Writes To ECI Against West Bengal BJP President Over Threatening Party Using Central Agencies

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) wrote a two-page letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding a complaint against West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar for allegedly brazenly threatening functionaries of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) with coercive action by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

In the letter to the Chief Electoral Officer on Sunday, TMC pointed out that the BJP using different central departments to slow down the campaign of opposition parties across the country ahead of general elections. The letter read, "On 29.03.2024 a delegation from the AITC lodged a complaint seeking the elections commission of India's immediate attention into the illegal manner in which the BJP has weaponizing various central agencies to harass and throttle the campaign of all the opposition parties across the country during the ensuing elections."

The letter also mentioned that the TMC leader Mahua Moitra, who is also nominated to contest the Krishnanagar parliamentary constituency, has previously filed a complaint with ECI and highlighted the mode and manner in which the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been targeting with consecutive raids which are ultimately benefiting BJP.

Referring to the video clip in the letter, " Mr Sukanta Majundar is not only a candidate in the ensuing elections but is also serving as the president of the Bengal unit of the BJP. The audacious nature of his threats in front of the public and the media sends a clear message to everyone that the ruling dispensation at the centre has undoubtedly taken complete control of central agencies with the intention of misusing their offices to create hindrances for AITC's leaders and other opposition parties." the letter read.