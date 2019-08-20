2120 relief camps, 53 boats and more: How Delhi is preparing for Yamuna's fury

With the Yamuna flowing over the danger mark, Delhi is gearing up to deal with a flood-like situation in areas close to the river here.

The level at which the river is flowing in and around Delhi has increased significantly since the weekend after over 8 lakh cusecs of water was released from Haryana's Hatni Kund Barrage. This led to an increase in water volume in the catchment area of Yamuna.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal held an emergency meeting on Monday and said that water released from the barrage could reach Delhi with full force by Wednesday. He also said that authorities have been put on alert and the situation is being monitored. An alert has also been issued.

The task ahead is quite enormous.

Zee News has learnt that 23,816 people living in low-lying areas have to be shifted to safer locations. A total of 2120 relief camps have been planned of which 1100 are already ready. In addition, 30 key locations have been identified and 53 boats have been deputed for patrolling and emergency purposes. Authorities have said that Tuesday and Wednesday could be crucial for Delhi as the Yamuna's water volume is expected to be at dangerous levels in these two days. Already flowing at 205.5 metres - the danger mark is 205.33 metres, the Yamuna could swell up even further.

Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for vehicular movement and people have been told to exercise caution.