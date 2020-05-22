22 parties call upon Centre, seek declaration of cyclone Amphan as natural calamity

New Delhi: At least 22 opposition parties urged the Centre on Friday (May 22) to immediatey declare the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan in Odisha and West Bengal as a national calamity and called for substantially help to fellow citizens facing the impact of the disaster.

The leaders of the 22 parties, who met through video-conferencing, passed a resolution in this regard and said relief and rehabilitation should be the topmost priority at this juncture. "We, the opposition parties extend our sympathy and support to the governments and people of West Bengal and Odisha in meeting the impact of the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan," the resolution said.

It said a natural calamity like Cyclone Amphan has come as a double blow amid the coronavirus pandemic, breaking the spirits of people.

"Opposition Parties therefore urge the central government to immediately declare this as a national calamity and substantially help the states in facing the impact of this disaster," the resolution said.

The meeting of opposition parties called by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday was attended by the leaders of Trinamool Congress, NCP, DMK and Left parties, among others.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that the state suffered losses of more than Rs 1 lakh crore due to the impact of cyclone Amphan, that made a landfall at Sunderban on May 20 afternoon. According to the Chief Minister at least 80 persons lost their lives to the storm in the state.