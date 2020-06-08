22 terrorists including six top commanders killed in last 2 weeks in Jammu and Kashmir: DGP

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Monday (June 8) said that 88 terrorists including a number of top commanders have been eliminated by security forces in the Union Territory this year.

Twenty-two terrorists, including six top commanders, were killed in nine major operations in the past two weeks, dealing a major blow to Pakistan and its agencies that are making all-out efforts to escalate violence by pushing large numbers of militants from across the border, the top cop said. Of these 22 militants, 18 were killed in South Kashmir districts of Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian alone, while three infiltrators were killed along the LoC in Nowshera sector and one more in Kalakote sector of Rajouri district of Jammu region, the DGP said.

Complimenting police and other security agencies for the successful anti-militancy operations, he said so far 88 militants were killed in 36 anti-militancy operations, while 40 terrorist associates who were either openly working for terrorists or were part of their support system were arrested. The operations involved the least collateral damages in most of the operations.

The DGP said the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and CAPF have been making all-out efforts to provide a peaceful atmosphere for the people of the region.

He said that 240 over ground workers (OGW) were arrested for helping these terrorists by instigating law and order problems and many of them were booked under the Public Safety Act.

He said intelligence inputs revealed that JeM militants are planning more such attacks and accordingly all the forces have been put on alert. He said the Chenab Valley districts of Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar in Jammu region have almost been cleared of terrorism once again.

The DGP said that Pakistan is sponsoring and financing different outfits of terrorists. He said that a large number of social media profiles are being used by Pakistan spy agencies and terror group handlers to lure the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and our Police and intelligence agencies are foiling such attempts. He added that new recruits in the Valley are facing a shortage of weapons as those joining their ranks are being provided pistols and grenades instead of assault rifles but attempts are being made continuously to smuggle arms from across the border.

He said that Pakistan and its terrorist handlers are hell-bent upon disturbing the ever-improving security environment of Jammu and Kashmir by training and sending in terrorists by way of infiltration to J&K. He said that uniformed forces at the borders are alert and bravely foiling most of such attempts of infiltration by these terrorists.

He said that our efforts and people’s cooperation have yielded good results in keeping our youth away from violence. He said that due to the good teamwork by Army, CAPFs and Jammu and Kashmir Police we have succeeded in maintaining peace and order in the region and the cooperation and support from locals here is commendable.

He said that Kashmir Police and security forces have shown professionalism in facing many challenges over the past three decades and this time around too they have shown courage and determination in facing the challenge of COVID-19 bravely while supporting different agencies in fighting the deadly virus. He said that many Police personnel who were infected by the virus are recovering.