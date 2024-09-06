22-Year-Old Woman Drugged, Raped At Birthday Party In Thane; Three Held

New Delhi: Three individuals, including a woman, have been arrested for allegedly drugging and raping a 22-year-old woman at a birthday party in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in an apartment in the Shirgaon area of Badlapur on the night between Wednesday and Thursday, an official said, PTI reported.

As per PTI reports, the police have arrested the accused -Santosh Shivram Rupavate (40), Shivam Sanjay Raje (23), and Aliska alias Bhumika Ravindra Meshram (20)- based on a complaint, he said.

Aliska allegedly invited the victim to her house for her birthday party, where the other two accused were already present. After the party, the two men began drinking alcohol in the bedroom, the official said.

When the victim got up to leave, she complained of uneasiness, and the accused woman offered her a lemonade, he said.

The drink was allegedly laced with a sedative, and the victim started feeling giddy after consuming it, the official added.

One of the men allegedly raped the victim in the bathroom and left her unconscious, he said.

The accused have been charged under Sections 64 (rape) and 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) along with other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.