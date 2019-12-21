हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
22nd round of India-China boundary talks commences

This is the first meeting between the Special Representatives (SR) of both countries since the second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Mamallapuram in October this year.

22nd round of India-China boundary talks commences

New Delhi: The 22nd meeting of the Special Representatives (SR) for India-China boundary question commenced here on Saturday. The Indian delegation is being led by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, while the Chinese side is being represented by State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

This is the first meeting between the SR of both countries since the second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Mamallapuram in October this year.The previous round of boundary talks between Doval and Wang was held at Chengdu in China in November last year.

In that meeting, the two sides had emphasised on maintaining peace and tranquillity at the border and stressed that the boundary question should not affect the overall development of the bilateral relationship.

India China tiesIndiaChinaAjit Doval
Indian Army denies scrapping of TES training, proposes to shift it to IMA Dehradun

