23-year-old Muslim Indian-American Nabeela Syed scripts history in US midterm elections

A total of five Indian-origin lawmakers from the ruling Democrat Party were elected in the midterm elections for the 51st District in the Illinois State House of Representatives

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 11:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Defeating Republican opponent Chris Bos by receiving 52.3 per cent votes, a 23-year-old Muslim Indian-American Democrat Nabeela Syed scripts history of being the youngest member to get elected to the Illinois General Assembly. A total of five Indian-origin lawmakers from the ruling Democrat Party were elected to the US House of Representation, with several others being elected in state legislatures, in one of the most polarised midterm elections for the 51st District in the Illinois State House of Representatives. 

Taking her huge win on her official Twitter handle, Nabeela Syed thanked people for voting for her and wrote, “My name is Nabeela Syed. I am a 23-year-old Muslim, Indian-American woman. We just flipped a Republican-held suburban district.”

Adding to the heartfelt note, she added, “in January, I'll be the youngest member of the Illinois General Assembly.”

In a follow-up tweet, Ms Syed added, “Thank you thread incoming tomorrow. We had an incredible team that made this possible.”

She also posted an emotional post over Instagram where she wrote, “When I announced for State Representative, I made it a mission to genuinely engage in conversation with people – to give them a reason to get involved in our democracy and hope for better leadership that represents their values.”

“We won this race because we engaged in that conversation,” she added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nabeela Syed (@nabeelasyed)

Nabeela Syed did her graduation in Political Science and Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley.

Apart from Nabeela Syed, the other elected Indian-American members included Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal and Ami Bera.

