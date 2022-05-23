Great news for tea lovers! Now you can also sip tea made of 24 carat gold sitting in the country. Many people may have heard of tea made of gold in Dubai, but there is no need to go abroad to have gold tea. There will be gold tea in our country. But there is no doubt that you will need pocket strength for this. Assam tea trader Ranjit Barua has brought tea made of 24 carat gold, which costs Rs 2.5 lakh per kg. With just a single sip of this tea, you can feel something completely different.

The Secret of 'Gold' Tea

Golden drinks 'Swarna Ponam' is a tea that is completely pure. This tea is specially made, it has fine petals of 24 carat edible gold. It is made from the best tender leaves of the Uneven Black Tea with Honey Tea clone. This special tea has been made by Assam's master tea maker Ranjit Barua. He is well known in Assam in the tea business. He also came into limelight in Europe by selling tea. Honey, jaggery and cocoa are mixed in this rare black tea in Assam. This is a nice tea, prepared from the tender leaves of tea. It is believed that this tea will definitely attract everyone.

100 Grams Costs Rs 25,000

'Swarna Panam' or 'Golden Tea' is India's first tea that has flakes of pure, edible gold in it. Swarna Ponam tea comes in a white gold ceramic bayam of 100 g, packaged in a black box, a double-wall glass cup with a bronze spoon. The price of the box is Rs 25,000 i.e. a pouch of 100 grams is sold for Rs 25,000. Per kg, it costs Rs 2.5 lakh. It comes with a describption of the tea etched in gold. Barua's tea start-up company Aromatica has launched it on International Tea Day on May 21.

The Taste of 'Gold' Tea

Ranjit Barua, Director, Aromica Tea, said, "A cup of tea has a great taste and a potable 24 carat gold will give a rich experience. The taste and quality of the tea is very good and it will definitely make you feel like a tempting experience. We hope people like this tea." He added, "We have brought gold petals from France and prepared an improved quality traditional tea for the brand. We are targeting tea and gold amateur customers. Even before the launch of the product, we got 12 orders, which gave us a lot of encouragement. We will start exporting it soon."

Tea In The Name Of Ukrainian President Zelensky

Ranjit Barua worked in the tea sector for nearly two decades before becoming a businessman. Aromica currently has more than 47 types of tea. Ranjit Barua recently made headlines when he launched a strong CTC tea named after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He launched tea in his name in the market, honouring Zelensky's valour and bravery against the Russian invasion. The basic idea is to honour the Ukrainian president who rejected the US offer to escape war-torn Ukraine. Zelensky said he does not need a free ride but ammunition. This shows his character.