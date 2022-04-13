हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Fruit Juice

25 People faint after drinking fruit juice in Gurugram temple

Twenty-five people, mostly women and children, fainted at a temple here after consuming fruit juice offered by a man, who told them it was 'prasad', said police, which suspects the drink was laced with a sedative. The incident happened at the Budho Mata temple in Farrukhnagar on Tuesday evening, they said. "The victims were admitted to a hospital from where they were discharged on Wednesday morning. No robbery or theft has been reported yet. We are trying to identify the man who served the drink,"

25 People faint after drinking fruit juice in Gurugram temple

Twenty-five people, mostly women and children, fainted at a temple here after consuming fruit juice offered by a man, who told them it was 'prasad', said police, which suspects the drink was laced with a sedative. The incident happened at the Budho Mata temple in Farrukhnagar on Tuesday evening, they said. "The victims were admitted to a hospital from where they were discharged on Wednesday morning. No robbery or theft has been reported yet. We are trying to identify the man who served the drink,"

Farrukhnagar Station House Officer Sunil Beniwal said. An FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 328 (causing hurt by mean of poison), 336 (endangering human life) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy), he said. Police said the unidentified man was serving the fruit juice on the temple's premises, claiming it to be 'prasad'.

One of the complainants in the case, Sushil Kumar, a resident of Delhi who had come to the temple along with his family, said, "We had just got down from our car when a man came and offered the fruit juice in glasses. He said this was 'prasad' which he had offered and was serving it to everyone." "My wife and my niece fainted after consuming the juice. We heard other people crying, they might have also consumed the drink," he said in his complaint.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Fruit JuiceFaintGurugramBudho Mata templeFarrukhnagar
Next
Story

Nawab Malik approaches Supreme Court seeking immediate release from ED custody in money laundering case

Must Watch

PT4M48S

DNA: New York — Multiple injured in Brooklyn subway shooting