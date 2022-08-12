NewsIndia
25 people stuck inside! Hotel fire in Jamnagar, extinguishing work is going on

A massive fire broke out in a 36-room Alento hotel in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Thursday night.

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a 36-room Alento hotel in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Thursday (August 11, 2022) night. According to the police, around 25 people were stuck inside the hotel building. Visuals of huge flames around the building could be seen.

According to an ANI report, the hotel is located 25 km away from Jamnagar city centre towards Dwarka. 

More details are awaited.

