'250 Grams Potatoes Stolen': Drunk UP Man Dials Cops On Diwali Eve, Seeks Probe — Video

A bizarre incident surfaced in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district where an inebriated man rang up the police to report about the theft of 250 grams of potatoes from his house on the Diwali eve. The man was identified as Vijay Verma, who dialed the UP-112 helpline seeking urgent action over his missing potatoes.

According to media reports, Verma, who is reportedly a resident of Mannapurwa, had prepared the potatoes for cooking and left them momentarily. After he returned to his home, he discovered that his potatoes were missing, which prompted him to call the emergency helpline and demand an investigation into the matter.

The police officials who arrived at Verma's residence were left surprised after they learned that the "theft" involved a mere 250 grams of potatoes. They recorded a video of their interaction with the man. In the video that went viral on social media, the police questioned the man and sought basic details about his concerns.

On being questioned about the matter, Verma said the matter is that I kept the potatoes at around 4 PM in my house after peeling them. I thought when I would return to my home I would cook and eat them, but my potatoes were stolen.

On being asked who has stolen the potatoes, the man said, "This is what needs to be investigated." When the police asked if he had been drinking, Verma admitted he had a drink after a long day. "Yes, I have a small drink in the evening, but this is about the missing potatoes, not alcohol," he further stated.