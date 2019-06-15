close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chhattisgarh

26 children rescued from biscuit factory in Raipur

Employment of a Child is prohibited in any field including domestic help. It is a cognizable criminal offence to employ a Child for any work.  

26 children rescued from biscuit factory in Raipur
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

Raipur: Twenty-six children were rescued from a biscuit factory by Child Protection officials in Saddu area of Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Friday. The children were sent to their homes after being freed by the District Child Protection authorities.

They were rescued as part of a drive being carried out by the officials. District Child Protection Officer N Swarnkar said, "We will do their counselling on Saturday and take action against the factory management."

Twenty-four children more were earlier rescued by the officials during the drive which started on June 10 and will last till Saturday, he said. As per the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986 which was amended in 2016, a "Child" is defined as a person below the age of 15.

Employment of a Child is prohibited in any field including domestic help. It is a cognizable criminal offence to employ a Child for any work.
 

Tags:
ChhattisgarhRaipurchild protectionChild labour
Next
Story

Tamil Nadu: Lord Balaji's devotee to donate golden hands worth over Rs 2 crore

Must Watch

PT8M45S

DNA: Non Stop News,14th June, 2019