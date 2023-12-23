26/11 Mumbai Attack Was Tipping Point; Cross-Border Terrorism Must Be Countered: S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said that incidents of terrorism must be countered. He said that India's erstwhile policy of turning the other cheek did not make any sense. Jaishankar sent a veiled message to Pakistan that it would get a befitting reply for carrying out a terror attack in India. Jaishankar said that terrorism started at the moment of India's independence with Pakistan sending raiders.

"Terrorism started at the moment of our independence when so-called raiders came from across Pakistan...What has changed in this country today, I think the Mumbai 26/11, to me, was the tipping point. A lot of people were very confused till they saw the true graphic impactful phase of terrorism of 26/11. Now, what we need to do first is we need to counter," said Jaishankar.

He further said, "I know that people who said we had a very smart strategy of turning the other cheek. I don't think that's just the mood of the nation. I don't think it makes sense. I don't think it makes strategic sense. If somebody is practising cross-border terrorism you must respond, you must extract, impose a cost out there."

Jaishankar's statement came at a time when four Indian Army jawans lost their lives in a terror attack in Kashmir on December 20 and the counter-terror operation is still underway in the state. The army has also foiled an infiltration bid in the Akhnoor sector where some terrorists were trying to enter India through the Pakistani side of the border.