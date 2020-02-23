हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonbhadra

269 villages afflicted by fluorosis in UP's gold-rich district Sonbhadra

Despite the intervention of the National Green Authority (NGT) in the matter, the state government or district administration has not taken any effective steps.

269 villages afflicted by fluorosis in UP&#039;s gold-rich district Sonbhadra
IANS photo

Sonbhadra: Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh was in news for gold reserves, but about 10,000 villagers of 269 villages here have become disabled due to fluorosis reportedly caused by air and water pollution.

Despite the intervention of the National Green Authority (NGT), the state government or district administration has not taken any effective steps.

Some of the patients afflicted by fluorosis are Ramdhani Sharma (55), Vindhyachal Sharma (58), Salil Patel (18), Guddu (15), Sheela (20), from Nai Basti of Padrach village panchayat of Chopan development block and Sunil Gupta (35) and Usha (16) from Chilka Dad village.

Jagat Narayan Vishwakarma, an environmentalist associated with the NGO `Vanvasi Seva Ashram`, said, "A team of researchers from New Delhi`s Centre for Science and Environment came here in 2012 and took samples of people`s blood, nails and hair. They found that the level of mercury in the samples was high."

Vishwakarma said, "In the month of November 2018, a camp was organised on the initiative of the Director-General of Health, in which the quantity of fluoride in the people was found to be 12 milligram per litre through a urine test, which higher than the set parameters."

"The complaint of poor air quality and fluoride in water was filed in the NGT, but the administration is not following the instructions of the NGT," said Vishwakarma.

Advocate Ashwini Dubey, who is fighting for the rights of tribals of Sonbhadra in the Supreme Court, said, "The state government generates revenue by exploiting mineral and forest wealth from here. Local gangs are involved in the mining business, but tribals are forced to drink drain water."

Dr Firoz Ambedin, Medical Superintendent of Community Health Centre (CHC) Myorpur, told IANS on Sunday, "This area is fluoride affected. We recommend calcium tablets to those who are suffering. Clean water and amla (gooseberry) help in recovering from the disease. The treatment of the disease has not yet been finalised."
 

Tags:
SonbhadrafluorosisNational Green AuthoritySonbhadra gold reserve
Next
Story

Ahead of Donald Trump's visit, Carterpuri, an Indian village named after ex-US president Jimmy Carter grabs headlines

Must Watch

PT1M3S

Delhi: CAA clashes in Durgapuri and Maujpur, paramilitary deployed