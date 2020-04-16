हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

28,941 samples tested on April 15 for coronavirus COVID-19: ICMR

Those samples were taken from 2,58,730 individuals, it said in a press release.

Image for representational use only

New Delhi: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday said that a total of 2,74,599 samples were tested for coronavirus infection as on Wednesday.

The number of samples is higher as many suspected patients have been tested more than once. This number has been released by ICMR -  India`s foremost medical research facility -  by compiling data till 9 PM on April 15.

"At least 11,297 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases in India," it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, on April 15, till 9 PM, 28,941 samples have been reported out of which 953 were found positive for SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19.

India has ramped up testing off late and in the coming few days till April 20, when certain restrictions may be eased off conditionally in parts of India, ICMR hopes to increase the rate of testing.

On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in view of the seriousness of the situation. He claimed, in comparison between life and livelihood, life is more important which seems to have guided his decision.

