29-year-old pretending to be IAS officer, violates lockdown prohibition in northwest Delhi, arrested

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Monday (April 13) nabbed a man pretending to be an officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) during a vehicle-checking drive conducted in northeast area of the national capital.

According to the police, the accused when intercepted by the cops for violating the lockdown prohibition came out of his car and got into an argument with the police team. He went on to claim that he was a senior official in the Ministry of Home Affairs and showed a sticker of 'Delhi Police' on his car to the police team. Also, the 'Government of India' mark was present on the front and backside of his car.

When the police team inquired about his documents, he took out a file and claimed that he was a 2009 batch IAS officer. However, he got exposed after SHO Keshpuram suspected his action and inquired him strictly.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the police arrested the man and seized his car and registered a complaint against him.

The accused has been identified as 29-year-old Aditya Gupta, son of a contractor. He had come out on the street during the lockdown to enjoy his leisure time.