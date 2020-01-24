हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Internet connectivity

2G mobile internet services to be restored in Kashmir from Friday midnight

Access shall be limited only on whitelisted sites and social media applications will continue to remain out of bounds for the Valley's residents, it said. Data services shall be available on post-paid as well as pre-paid sim cards.

2G mobile internet services to be restored in Kashmir from Friday midnight

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday evening stated that the 2G mobile internet services will be restored in the Kashmir Valley from Friday midnight. According to a notification by the home department of the administration, access to the internet with 2G speed on mobile phones will resume from January 25.

Access shall be limited only on whitelisted sites and social media applications will continue to remain out of bounds for the Valley's residents, it said. Data services shall be available on post-paid as well as pre-paid sim cards.

Live TV

The restoration of the 2G internet facility on mobile phones will continue till January 31 after which it would be reviewed further, the order said.

Internet and mobile connectivity was snapped on August 5, 2019, after the centre announced the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution applicable to the erstwhile state and also bifurcated it into two union territories -- Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. 

Tags:
Internet connectivityKashmir internet
Next
Story

80 people suspected of Coronavirus under medical observation in Kerala

Must Watch

PT7M2S

DNA: Non Stop News; January 24, 2020