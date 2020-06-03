हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Noida earthquake

3.0 magnitude earthquake hits Delhi, Noida, Faridabad surrounding areas

Delhi and near-by areas have experienced at least 6-7 earthquakes in the last one month.

3.0 magnitude earthquake hits Delhi, Noida, Faridabad surrounding areas

New Delhi: An earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hit Delhi, Noida and the surrounding areas on Wednesday (June 3, 2020).

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), "Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 struck 17km East of Faridabad (Haryana) at 10:42 pm today."

No casualties or major damage were reported at the time of filing this copy.

Earlier on May 29, a mild intensity earthquake of 4.6 magnitude on Richter scale jolted parts of eastern Haryana and Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) at 9.08 pm. The earthquake's epicentre was Rohtak in Haryana and the depth was 3.3 kilometres.

Delhi and near-by areas have experienced at least 6-7 earthquakes in the last one month, increasing tension for the people who are already facing troubles due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

While speaking to Dr Soumitra Mukherjee, Professor of Geology at Jawaharlal Nehru University over the topic on frequent earthquakes in the past few weeks, he said that there is no need to worry about it as these tremors occur every year but yes it is necessary to be vigilant.

According to the opinion of experts, there are small earthquake tremors in Delhi which are 3-4 standard on the Richter scale. However, the danger is when the earthquake magnitude is above 4 on the Richter scale, especially in those areas where the houses are not strongly built.

'However, no major earthquake shock has been predicted yet. But because Delhi Seismic Zone reads in four, it is necessary that these houses have a safety audit,'' he added.

Noida earthquake
Ratan Tata expresses shock over death of pregnant elephant in Kerala
