topStoriesenglish2590190
NewsIndia
COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY

3 Arrested For Printing, Circulating Counterfeit Currency

"We have arrested Sachin, Akhilesh and Vivek Maurya for printing FICN at a warehouse in Kotwali police station area," Superintendent of Police S Anand said.

Last Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 04:28 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

3 Arrested For Printing, Circulating Counterfeit Currency

Three people were arrested here on Saturday for allegedly printing and circulating counterfeit currency notes, police said.

Fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 42,000 were recovered from the accused, they said.

"We have arrested Sachin, Akhilesh and Vivek Maurya for printing FICN at a warehouse in Kotwali police station area," Superintendent of Police S Anand said.

"We have also seized raw material, ink and printer used in the printing of FICN from the workshop of the accused," he said.

FICN with a face value of Rs 42,000 were recovered from them, he added.

The accused printed FICN of smaller denominations and used them in rural areas of the district, according to police.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?