3 Arrested For Printing, Circulating Counterfeit Currency
Three people were arrested here on Saturday for allegedly printing and circulating counterfeit currency notes, police said.
Fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 42,000 were recovered from the accused, they said.
"We have arrested Sachin, Akhilesh and Vivek Maurya for printing FICN at a warehouse in Kotwali police station area," Superintendent of Police S Anand said.
"We have also seized raw material, ink and printer used in the printing of FICN from the workshop of the accused," he said.
FICN with a face value of Rs 42,000 were recovered from them, he added.
The accused printed FICN of smaller denominations and used them in rural areas of the district, according to police.
