topStoriesenglish2573029
NewsIndia
DELHI JAL BOARD

3 Arrested For Rs 20 Crore Embezzlement In Delhi Jal Board

The accused have been identified as the owner of Aurrum e-payment Rajendran Keezhedath Nair, CFO of Aurrum e-payment Gopi Kumar Kedia and Additional Director of Aurrum e-payment Abhilash Vasukuttan Pillai.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 02:17 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

3 Arrested For Rs 20 Crore Embezzlement In Delhi Jal Board

Delhi government`s Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) has arrested three men in connection with the embezzlement of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) funds worth Rs 20 crores, an official said on Monday. The accused have been identified as the owner of Aurrum e-payment Rajendran Keezhedath Nair, CFO of Aurrum e-payment Gopi Kumar Kedia and Additional Director of Aurrum e-payment Abhilash Vasukuttan Pillai.

According to a senior ACB official, the move came after an enquiry was conducted by the Vigilance Department, DJB which revealed embezzlement of funds worth Rs 20 crore.

"The DJB had awarded work of setting up Automotive bill Payment collection machines at different locations in its offices to Corporation Bank (now Union Bank of India) for facilitating its consumers in bill payments," said Madhur Verma, the Joint Commissioner of Police (ACB).

"The bank, however, gave this contract further to Fresh Pay IT Solutions which gave it to Aurrum e-Payments. The contract was upto October 10, 2019 however Aurrum e-payments collected the amount till March 2020," said the Joint CP. (The above article is sourced from news agency IANS. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency IANS is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'
DNA Video
DNA: When the results of India's first general election were announced in 1952
DNA Video
DNA: A 'memorial' of ASI's 'historic' negligence
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey's oldest city, which is now in ruins
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'U-turn' on Cow Hug Day
DNA Video
DNA: When famous social worker Baba Amte died in 2008
DNA Video
DNA: Cow Hug Day on Valentine's Day..What an Idea Sirji!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of devastation in Turkey Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Salute the miracle in the midst of devastation in Turkey