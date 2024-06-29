3 Children Die As Under-Construction House Wall Crumbles In Greater Noida

New Delhi: After heavy rains drenched the Delhi-NCR region on Friday, three children lost their lives in a wall collapse. Children were playing when the wall of an under-construction building crumbled down on them in the Dadri region of Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Eight kids got trapped under the rubble, of which five remain in the hospital where treatment is underway. The event occurred in Khodna Kalan village, within the jurisdiction of Dadri Tehsil.

Speaking on the incident, the Additional District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Atul Kumar, told ANI, "On Friday, a wall of an under-construction house collapsed in the Khodna Kalan village under the limits of Dadri Tehsil. Eight children got buried under the debris after the wall of an under-construction house collapsed, and three of them were declared dead by doctors.”

He mentioned that the remaining five children are receiving treatment at the hospital as relief efforts continue. He stated that the police are investigating the incident and have assured financial assistance for the victims.

#WATCH | 3 children died after the wall of an under-construction house collapsed in the Greater Noida's Surajpur Police station area. pic.twitter.com/sIuvZzDFc8 June 28, 2024

In another incident, the canopy collapse at Terminal 1 of Delhi airport claimed one life while eight others got injured. Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) announced a technical committee had been established to investigate the incident's cause.

According to the statement, four vehicles were damaged, and eight individuals who sustained minor injuries received immediate medical attention at the Medanta Centre at Delhi Airport. Following the accident, flight operations from the affected terminal remained suspended. The airlines are directed to operate from Terminal 2 and Terminal 3.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi Safdarjung experienced a significant 228.1 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, primarily during the early morning hours. This marks the highest 24-hour rainfall in Delhi in June since 1936, whereas the 30-year average for the area is 75.2 mm.