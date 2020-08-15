3 coronavirus vaccines at different stage of trials in India, country ready for its mass production: PM Narendra Modi in Independence Day speech

NEW DELHI: India is ready to mass-produce coronavirus COVID-19 vaccines to distribute across the country when scientists give the go-ahead to do so, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day speech on Saturday (August 15).

"Not one, not two, as many as three coronavirus vaccines are being tested in India," the Prime Minister said from the ramparts of the Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi. "The country is also ready for mass production of those vaccines."

He said that 130 crore Indians took the pledge to make the country self-reliant amid the challenges posed by the pandemic. "Amid COVID-19 pandemic 130 crore Indians took the resolve to be self-reliant and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is on the mind of Indians. This dream is turning into a pledge. Aatmanirbhar Bharat has become a mantra for the 130 crore Indians today," he said.

PM Modi said that a few months back, India used to import N-95 masks, PPE kits and ventilators but is now extending help to other countries.

Addressing the nation for seventh consecutive times on Independence Day, PM Modi hailed people in frontline of the battle against coronavirus. He referred to the restrictions due to COVID-19 and said, "We're going through distinct times. I can't see young children in front of me today (at Red Fort). Corona has stopped everyone. In these times of COVID, Corona warriors have lived the mantra of 'Seva Parmo Dharma' and served the people of India. I express my gratitude to them."