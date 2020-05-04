3 CRPF personnel martyred, terrorist killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

Jammu: At least three CRPF personnel were martyred and a terrorist killed in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday (May 4). According to reports, terrorists attacked a CRPF patrol party near Qaziabad area of Handwara, said an ANI report. Additional reinforcement has been rushed to the spot following the attack on the Indian forces.

The group-affiliation of the slain terrorist is yet to be ascertained.

The area has been cordoned off and more details are awaited.

The attack on the CRPF patrol party in Qazibad area comes barely two days after the Handwara encounter in which five Army personnel and two terrorists were killed during an encounter. The incident took place on May 2.

According to an army official, a few terrorists had taken some civilians as hostage inside a house in Changimulla at Handwara of Kupwara district. Upon receiving a tip-off, a joint operation was launched by the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. A team comprising of five Army and police personnel entered the target area occupied by the terrorists to evacuate the civilians and successfully extricated them, he said said.

However, during the process, the team came under a heavy volume of fire by the terrorists and in the ensuing firefight, two terrorists were eliminated and the five Army personnel and a policeman were killed in the line of duty, the army said.