3 Dead As Massive Fire Engulfs Patna Hotel, Over 50 Feared Trapped

New Delhi: A massive fire erupted on Thursday in a multi-storey building, Pal Hotel, situated near Patna Junction in Bihar. As of now, three people have lost their lives in the incident, while over 50 are feared to be trapped inside the building. The fire that broke out in the morning quickly engulfed the entire neighbouring areas in flames.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra, firefighters have rescued over 20 individuals from the building, which is in a densely populated area. Mishra informed PTI that three individuals have lost their lives in the fire, with their identities still to be determined. He further mentioned that those who sustained injuries are currently being transported to the hospital.

VIDEO | Fire breaks out in a building near railway station in #Patna, Bihar. Few people feared trapped in the building. Rescue efforts underway. More details are awaited.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/Rl7fuj7z44 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 25, 2024

Several fire tenders are present at the site while the rescue operation is underway. Injured individuals have been admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

DIG (Fire), Mrityunjay Kumar Chaudhary, told reporters, " We have successfully brought the fire under control, which was reported around 11 am. A thorough investigation will determine the cause, and action will be taken accordingly."