Advertisement
NewsIndia
PATNA FIRE NEWS

3 Dead As Massive Fire Engulfs Patna Hotel, Over 50 Feared Trapped

Atleast three people lost their lives in a massive fire that erupted on Thursday, engulfing a multi-storey hotel situated near Patna Junction.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Apr 25, 2024, 02:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

3 Dead As Massive Fire Engulfs Patna Hotel, Over 50 Feared Trapped

New Delhi: A massive fire erupted on Thursday in a multi-storey building, Pal Hotel, situated near Patna Junction in Bihar. As of now, three people have lost their lives in the incident, while over 50 are feared to be trapped inside the building. The fire that broke out in the morning quickly engulfed the entire neighbouring areas in flames.  

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra, firefighters have rescued over 20 individuals from the building, which is in a densely populated area. Mishra informed PTI that three individuals have lost their lives in the fire, with their identities still to be determined. He further mentioned that those who sustained injuries are currently being transported to the hospital. 

Several fire tenders are present at the site while the rescue operation is underway. Injured individuals have been admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

DIG (Fire), Mrityunjay Kumar Chaudhary, told reporters, " We have successfully brought the fire under control, which was reported around 11 am. A thorough investigation will determine the cause, and action will be taken accordingly."

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will government take your property?
DNA Video
DNA: Video of 'Maoist conspiracy' on Rahul Gandhi's seat
DNA Video
DNA: Jailed Sheikh Shahjahan breaks down on camera
DNA Video
DNA: Is your car insurance fake?
DNA Video
DNA: How to stop Hindu-Muslim politics?
DNA Video
DNA: What is saccharin and artificial sweetener?
DNA Video
DNA: Will world drown in glacier water?
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's attack on Congress over Hanuman Chalisa
DNA Video
DNA: Hong Kong, Singapore food regulators find cancer-causing chemicals in Everest
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of BJP's first victory in Lok Sabha elections