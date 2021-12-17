हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bodh Gaya blast

3 JMB terrorists get life sentence, 5 awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment in 2018 Bodh Gaya blast case

Special NIA court announced the quantum of punishment for eight Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) militants who were convicted on December 10 in 2018 Bodh Gaya blast case.

3 JMB terrorists get life sentence, 5 awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment in 2018 Bodh Gaya blast case
Representational image

New Delhi: A special NIA court on Friday (December 17) awarded life sentence to three people and 10 years' rigorous imprisonment to five others in the 2018 Bodh Gaya blast case.

Special NIA judge Gurvinder Singh Mehrotra announced the quantum of punishment for eight Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) militants who were convicted on December 10.

NIA court has awarded life imprisonment to Paigambar Sheikh, Ahmad Ali and Nur Alam Momin while the other five accused -- Adil Sheikh,  Dilwar Hossain, Abdul Karim, Mustafizur Rahman and Arif Hussain --- have been awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The case was registered on February 3, 2018 "pertaining to planting of three IEDs in and around the premises of Bodhgaya temple complex," the NIA said in its press release. After investigation, chargesheet was filed against three accused on September 27, 2018 and a supplementary chargesheet was filed on January 28, 2019 against the remaining five accused persons.

"Further trial against one remaining chargesheeted accused continues," the press release added. 

Tags:
Bodh Gaya blastNIAPatnaBiharJamaat-ul-Mujahideen BangladeshNational Investigation Agency (NIA)
