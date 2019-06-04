close

Kashmir terror funding

3 Kashmiri separatists, arrested in terror funding case, sent to 10-day NIA custody

The National Investigation Agency arrested the three during in-chamber proceedings before Special Judge Rakesh Syal and sought 15-day custodial interrogation.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

New Delhi: A Delhi court Tuesday sent separatists Masarat Alam, Asiya Andrabi and Shabir Shah to 10-day NIA custody in a terror funding case involving Jama'at-ud-Da'wah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, the 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind, a lawyer said.

The National Investigation Agency arrested the three during in-chamber proceedings before Special Judge Rakesh Syal and sought 15-day custodial interrogation.

Asiya and Shah were already in custody in separate cases while Alam was brought from Jammu and Kashmir on transit remand, advocate MS Khan appearing for the accused told PTI.

NIA had filed a charge sheet in 2018 against Saeed, another terror mastermind Syed Salahuddin and 10 Kashmiri separatists in a case of alleged terror funding and secessionist activities in the valley.

It said that offences for which the accused have been chargesheeted include those punishable under sections 120B of IPC (criminal conspiracy) and various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

According to NIA, the case was registered on May 30, 2017, and the first arrests made on July 24 last year.

