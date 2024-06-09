3 Key Ministers From Modi 2.0 Who Will Be Left Out Of New Cabinet

PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: As the PM-designate Narendra Modi is set to take the oath as Prime Minister for the third time on Sunday, there are many names that are going to uphold cabinet berths in Modi 3.0. However, there are some popular faces that are kept off the Union Ministers list. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union Minister Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, and Narayan Rane will not be part of the cabinet in the 18th Lok Sabha.

Irani contested the Lok Sabha election from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, but she faced defeat by over 1.6 lakh votes to Congress loyalist Kishori Lal Sharma. Earlier, she had served as the Women and Child Development Minister during the Modi government's second term. Five years prior, she had won against Congress's Rahul Gandhi.

On the other hand, Thakur secured a victory in the general election from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, having previously managed sports, information, and broadcasting portfolios. According to sources, he will not be included in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest Union Cabinet.

Rane served as the Minister of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises during Modi's second term. He won the Lok Sabha election, representing Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg in Maharashtra.

The Modi 3.0 cabinet includes several prominent BJP leaders such as Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, S. Jaishankar, Nitin Gadkari, Mansukh Mandaviya, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupendra Yadav, Prahlad Joshi, Kiren Rijiju, C.R. Paatil, L. Murugan, Hardeep Puri, M.L. Khattar, Shivraj Chouhan, Gajendra Shekhawat, Suresh Gopi, and Jitin Prasada.