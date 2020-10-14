हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
shopian

3 Madrassa teachers arrested under PSA in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian after 13 students join terror outfits

Vijay Kumar, IGP (Kashmir zone) told reporters that the school is affiliated to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami organisation.

3 Madrassa teachers arrested under PSA in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Shopian after 13 students join terror outfits
Play

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir authorities booked three teachers of a madrassa at Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district of Public Safety Act (PSA) after some students of this school were found involved in terror-related activities.

According to police, 13 students of the madrassa joined terror outfits after which the entire institution came under the scanner of the intelligence agencies. Students from three districts of Kulgam, Shopian and Anantnag are mostly enrolled in this school.

Among the alumni of this religious school was Sajad Bhat, the suicide bomber who carried out the Pulwama highway attack in February last year in which 40 CRPF troopers were killed.

Vijay Kumar, IGP (Kashmir zone) told reporters that the school is affiliated to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami organisation. "We have booked three teachers of this school named Siraj-uloom Imam Sahib. The teachers booked under PSA include Abdul Ahad Bhat, Muhammad Yusuf Wani and Rouf Bhat," he said on Monday.

"The school has been under our observation and the activities of about half a dozen teachers of this school have been under surveillance. Our present action is against individuals, but if need arises we will also act against the school", the IGP said.

The stringent PSA empowers the executive to detain a person for a maximum period of 2 years without any judicial intervention.

The act was originally invoked against timber smugglers, but after the outbreak of terrorism in early 1990s, terrorists and Separatist politicians have been booked under this Act.

Tags:
shopianJammu and KashmirmadrassaTerrorismNSA
Next
Story

Stalker sets woman on fire in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada, she pulls him in; both dead
  • 71,75,880Confirmed
  • 1,09,856Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,75,44,120Confirmed
  • 10,77,082Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M33S

UP: Troubled by molestation in Pratapgarh, student commits suicide by jumping into village well