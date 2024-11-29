3-Member Judicial Inquiry Commission To Probe Sambhal Violence; SC To Hear Survey Plea Today

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has appointed a three-member Judicial Inquiry Commission, led by Justice Devendra Kumar Arora (Retired) of the Allahabad High Court, to investigate the stone-pelting incident in Sambhal, ensuring a transparent and quality inquiry.

As per the order, the commission will include Retired IAS Amit Mohan Prasad and Retired IPS Arvind Kumar Jain as its other two members.

On the other hand, the Committee of Management of Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, moved the Supreme Court against the November 19 order of the local court for the survey of the mosque. A bench led by Chief Justice of India, Justice Sanjiv Khanna will hear the petition of Sambhal Jama Masjid on Friday.

Earlier, the stone-pelting incident took place during the ASI's examination of the Mughal-era mosque on November 24, resulting in the deaths of four people and injuries to several others, including officials and locals.

"The Governor thinks that it is necessary to conduct an inquiry in the public interest concerning the violent incident that took place on November 24, during the survey of disputed Jama Masjid- Harihar Mandir Site in Town Sambhal, Police Station- Kotwali Sambhal, District-Sambhal during the compliance of the order passed by the Court in which many Police personnel were injured, four persons lost their lives, and various properties were damaged," the order said.

"Now, therefore, in view of the comprehensiveness of the subject matter and to ensure transparency and quality of inquiry, in exercising the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952 (Act No. 60 of 1952), the Governor hereby constitutes the following three-member Judicial Inquiry Commission to be headed by Justice Devendra Kumar Arora (Retired), High Court, Allahabad," it added.

According to the order, the commission will report on whether the incident was planned or a "sudden" event, and also on the effectiveness of law and order arrangements made by the District Administration and police.

"The Commission will examine the aforesaid incident that happened on November 24 and submit a report on whether the incident was sudden or was well planned and the result of a criminal conspiracy. To inquire into the arrangements made by the District Administration and Police to maintain law and order during the incident and other aspects related," the order said.

