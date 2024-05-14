Advertisement
PRO-KHALISTANI OUTFITS

3 Members Of Banned Outfit, Sikhs For Justice Arrested For Writing Pro-Khalistani Slogan

 The Punjab police on Thursday arrested three operatives of the banner outfit Sikhs for Justice on charges of writing pro-Khalistani slogans in Bathinda in Punjab and Delhi.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: May 14, 2024, 01:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
3 Members Of Banned Outfit, Sikhs For Justice Arrested For Writing Pro-Khalistani Slogan File Photo

New Delhi: Days after pro-Khalistani slogans were reported on walls in Delhi Metro stations, the Punjab police on Thursday arrested three operatives of the banner outfit Sikhs for Justice on charges of writing pro-Khalistani slogans in Bathinda in Punjab and Delhi.  

The arrest was made by the Counter-Intelligence Wing, Bathinda, reported PTI, citing Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav’s statement.  

In a post on ‘X’, Gaurav said, "In a major breakthrough, Counter-Intelligence, Bathinda, and Bathinda Police have arrested three #SFJ operatives for writing pro-Khalistan slogans at various public places, including Bathinda, #Punjab, and #Delhi, backed by #NewYork-based mastermind Gurpatwant Pannun of Sikhs for Justice (#SFJ)."  

On April 27, pro-Khalistan slogans were discovered inscribed on the walls of the district administrative complex and court complex in Bathinda.  

Similar slogans were observed at the Jhandewalan Metro Station and Karol Bagh Metro Station in Delhi on May 9. Following this, the police launched a probe after obtaining CCTV footage of the incident. 

