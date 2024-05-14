3 Members Of Banned Outfit, Sikhs For Justice Arrested For Writing Pro-Khalistani Slogan

New Delhi: Days after pro-Khalistani slogans were reported on walls in Delhi Metro stations, the Punjab police on Thursday arrested three operatives of the banner outfit Sikhs for Justice on charges of writing pro-Khalistani slogans in Bathinda in Punjab and Delhi.

The arrest was made by the Counter-Intelligence Wing, Bathinda, reported PTI, citing Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav’s statement.

In a post on ‘X’, Gaurav said, "In a major breakthrough, Counter-Intelligence, Bathinda, and Bathinda Police have arrested three #SFJ operatives for writing pro-Khalistan slogans at various public places, including Bathinda, #Punjab, and #Delhi, backed by #NewYork-based mastermind Gurpatwant Pannun of Sikhs for Justice (#SFJ)."

In a major breakthrough, Counter-Intelligence, Bathinda & Bathinda Police have arrested three #SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans at various public places including Bathinda, #Punjab & #Delhi, backed by #NewYork-based mastermind Gurpatwant Pannu of Sikhs for Justice… pic.twitter.com/sT3yP1gQLW — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) May 14, 2024

On April 27, pro-Khalistan slogans were discovered inscribed on the walls of the district administrative complex and court complex in Bathinda.

Similar slogans were observed at the Jhandewalan Metro Station and Karol Bagh Metro Station in Delhi on May 9. Following this, the police launched a probe after obtaining CCTV footage of the incident.